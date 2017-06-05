Drones found near Chicago Executive A...

Drones found near Chicago Executive Airport prompt warnings

The Daily Herald reports that the first incident happened in November when ground crews at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling found a downed drone near the runway. Another incident happened in March when a neighbor reported a drone flying next to the airfield.

