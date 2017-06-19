District 59 residents blame low home values on test scores
Angry homeowners criticized Elk Grove Township School District 59 administrators at a meeting Thursday night, complaining students' low test scores are driving down their home values. Nearly 60 people filled the special school board meeting room as administrators defended their work to improve education in the district.
