Des Plaines opts to follow minimum wage, sick day law
Des Plaines city council members Monday narrowly voted to follow a Cook County law to increase the minimum wage and require paid sick days, bringing cheers from supporters and warnings of dire consequences from business leaders. The decision comes as a shock after many suburban communities have opted out of the law, which raises the minimum wage to $13 per hour by 2020 and requires five days of sick leave for full-time workers.
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|question master13
|1,218
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Jun 2
|OllllllO
|2
|New recipe is SWEEPING the nation
|Jun 1
|if ya sell
|1
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|AlwaysRight
|27
|Fingers point over continued Chicago population...
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|1
|Barb Coley
|Jun 1
|Just wondering
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
