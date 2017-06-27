Cover songs with twists dominate Suburban Chicago's Got Talent Top 20
The sixth year of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent launched Sunday with a rocking laugh at Schaumburg's Prairie Center for the Arts. Four middle-aged guys from the Ingleside-based rock band Last One Standing snarled out an unexpected headbanging cover of Taylor Swift's pop hit "We are Never Ever Getting Back Together."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|12 hr
|Elk Grove Resident 2
|2
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jun 21
|Delson
|95
|Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp...
|Jun 19
|Harry
|2
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|Jun 15
|Someone who knows
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC