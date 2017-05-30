Command briefs new Reserve leaders on...

Command briefs new Reserve leaders on readiness requirements

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The United States Army

Col. Shawn Klawunder, Chief of Staff, First Army, interjects remarks expressing his gratitude for seeing so many new leaders assigned to units that fall under the joint commands of the 85th Support Command and First Army during the New Command Team Orientation brief held in Arlington Heights, Ill. on May 19-20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Fri OllllllO 2
New recipe is SWEEPING the nation Thu if ya sell 1
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) Jun 1 AlwaysRight 27
News Fingers point over continued Chicago population... Jun 1 Toomey Butler 1
Barb Coley Jun 1 Just wondering 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... May 31 NMaranto 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... May 31 NMaranto 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,628 • Total comments across all topics: 281,505,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC