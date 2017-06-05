Churches partner to do good in the community

A volunteer group is all smiles following their hard work at the Arlington Heights Senior Center during Service Day Saturday, May 6. Pictured, from left, are: Ellen Riggs, Lauren Kelleher, Bill Hamilton, Susan Kogan, Rich Reinschmidt, Chuck Cooper, Dave McLaughlin and Larry Olson. On Saturday, May 6, more than 120 volunteers from First Presbyterian and Southminster Presbyterian churches in Arlington Heights spread out into the community to help others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.