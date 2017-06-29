Butterflies released at dedication of...

Butterflies released at dedication of Luther Village garden

Residents of Luther Village in Arlington Heights released some 200 painted lady butterflies Thursday as part of a dedication of a new butterfly garden. The garden, featuring plants meant to attract butterflies, was created a year ago as part of a collaboration between the Luther Village Spiritual Enrichment Foundation and buildings and grounds committee.

