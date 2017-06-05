Buffalo Grove students' invention appearing on 'Today' show
Buffalo Grove High School entrepreneurs drew the attention of WGN's "Mr. Fix-It," Lou Manfredini, in November, and now he is featuring their product in his monthly segment on NBC's "Today" show. Front row, from left, Nicole Relias, Shayna Reznikov and Jackie Molloy; back row, Manfredini, teacher Karen Roberts and mentor Mike Schiestel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Jun 2
|OllllllO
|2
|New recipe is SWEEPING the nation
|Jun 1
|if ya sell
|1
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|AlwaysRight
|27
|Fingers point over continued Chicago population...
|Jun 1
|Toomey Butler
|1
|Barb Coley
|Jun 1
|Just wondering
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 31
|NMaranto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC