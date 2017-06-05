Buffalo Grove students' invention appearing on 'Today' show

Buffalo Grove High School entrepreneurs drew the attention of WGN's "Mr. Fix-It," Lou Manfredini, in November, and now he is featuring their product in his monthly segment on NBC's "Today" show. Front row, from left, Nicole Relias, Shayna Reznikov and Jackie Molloy; back row, Manfredini, teacher Karen Roberts and mentor Mike Schiestel.

