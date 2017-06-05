'Bowl for Bev' June 25 in Arlington Heights
A bowling event and fundraiser will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25, at Arlington Lanes in Arlington Heights to raise money for Parkinson's disease research. Some 110 bowlers have already signed up for Bowl for Bev -- Strike out Parkinson's, which will benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
