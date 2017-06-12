Barrington residents leery of townhou...

Barrington residents leery of townhouse plan off Dundee Road

16 hrs ago

Some Barrington residents are not embracing a proposal for townhouses that would replace a former office center off Dundee Road. M/I Homes wants to construct the 65-unit complex on 11 acres previously used for "country offices" at The Grove.

