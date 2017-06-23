Award-winning children's author surprises Arlington Heights student with impromptu visit

Newberry Award-winning children's author Kwame Alexander paid a surprise visit Thursday to a young fan in Arlington Heights, Luc Perez, 10, who created a video promoting his favorite book by Alexander. Newberry Award-winning children's author Kwame Alexander paid a surprise visit Thursday to a young fan in Arlington Heights, Luc Perez, 10, who created a video promoting his favorite book by Alexander.

