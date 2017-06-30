Assisted living in Arlington Heights ...

Assisted living in Arlington Heights is about to become a lot more inviting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Scheduled to open later this year, The Highlands at The Moorings of Arlington Heights will offer Assisted Living in bright, airy apartments on a 45-acre campus with beautiful gardens and scenic walking paths. The Moorings of Arlington Heights, a Presbyterian Homes community, recently broke ground on a $70 million expansion project that will add 70 new assisted living apartments to the campus, along with a new chapel and fellowship hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for father (Aug '12) 10 hr Dst1913 4
Philip Stahl Is A Idiots 19 hr Real Fire Fighter 1
George Street "Wife" Jun 29 Louis 2
News Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp... Jun 29 LAVON AFFAIR 3
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Jun 28 Rep Denny Hasturd 3
Kayla korves Jun 28 Some1thatknows 6
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC