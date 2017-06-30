Assisted living in Arlington Heights is about to become a lot more inviting

Scheduled to open later this year, The Highlands at The Moorings of Arlington Heights will offer Assisted Living in bright, airy apartments on a 45-acre campus with beautiful gardens and scenic walking paths. The Moorings of Arlington Heights, a Presbyterian Homes community, recently broke ground on a $70 million expansion project that will add 70 new assisted living apartments to the campus, along with a new chapel and fellowship hall.

