Arts Commission hosts Decorated Flower Pot Competition

Participants may bring in a decorated flower pot or create their own flower pot from an existing container, such as a pail or any other object that could contain flowers. Show your creativity by participating in the Village of Arlington Heights Arts Commission's annual "Decorated Object Art Competition" for all ages that will be showcased at the annual Arlington Heights Frontier Days Festival Sunday, July 2, at Recreation Park.

