Arts Commission hosts Decorated Flower Pot Competition
Participants may bring in a decorated flower pot or create their own flower pot from an existing container, such as a pail or any other object that could contain flowers. Show your creativity by participating in the Village of Arlington Heights Arts Commission's annual "Decorated Object Art Competition" for all ages that will be showcased at the annual Arlington Heights Frontier Days Festival Sunday, July 2, at Recreation Park.
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|1 hr
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|1 hr
|Someone who knows
|5
|Barb Coley
|1 hr
|Barb Coley
|5
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Jun 12
|Judy
|1
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r...
|Jun 9
|I Bet
|5
|Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp...
|Jun 8
|No doubt
|1
