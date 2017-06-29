Arraignment delayed for man in Amtrak conductor's shooting
An arraignment has been delayed for a Wisconsin man charged with shooting and seriously injuring an Amtrak conductor in Illinois. The Daily Herald reports that prosecutors and public defenders have agreed to delay 79-year-old Edward Klein's arraignment as prosecutors review his recently completed mental fitness evaluation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
