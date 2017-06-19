Arlington Heights troop celebrates 75 years
Arlington Heights Boy Scout Troop 32 turned 75 Tuesday, a day after conducting the opening flag ceremony at the village board meeting and receiving a formal proclamation marking the occasion from the board. The troop will celebrate from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at First Presbyterian Church, Eastman and Dunton streets.
