Arlington Heights plans $136 million for capital improvements over 5 years
A sketch shows the proposed Arlington Heights police station to be built on the site of the existing 38-year-old police department building. Arlington Heights officials on Tuesday presented plans for more than $136 million worth of capital improvement projects over the next five years, from flood control and storm sewer projects to street resurfacing and reconstruction.
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Wed
|Rep Denny Hasturd
|3
|Kayla korves
|Wed
|Some1thatknows
|6
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jun 21
|Delson
|95
|Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp...
|Jun 19
|Harry
|2
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
