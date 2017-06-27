Arlington Heights plans $136 million ...

Arlington Heights plans $136 million for capital improvements over 5 years

A sketch shows the proposed Arlington Heights police station to be built on the site of the existing 38-year-old police department building. Arlington Heights officials on Tuesday presented plans for more than $136 million worth of capital improvement projects over the next five years, from flood control and storm sewer projects to street resurfacing and reconstruction.

