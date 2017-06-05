Arlington Heights launches children's...

Arlington Heights launches children's coloring contest

Contest sheets are available at ahpd.org, vah.com, at all park district facilities, village hall and the police department. Completed submissions must be dropped off by July 25 at the Olympic Indoor Swim Center, park district administration building or police department.

