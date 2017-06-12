Arlington Heights housing, retail project to be done early next year

Rosemont-based McShane Construction Company said it is working for UP Development to finish the seven-story building that is under construction on a prominent site at the southwest corner of Dunton Avenue and Eastman Street, across from Hancock Square and near the Arlington Heights Metra Station. • Seven stories • 45 units • 1,314 square feet of retail • Integrated indoor parking • NGBS green certification The Parkview Apartments will incorporate 45 apartments, ground-floor retail, parking and sustainable features for National Green Building Standards certification.

