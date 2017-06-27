911 tapes reveal frantic scene of Arl...

911 tapes reveal frantic scene of Arlington Heights chain saw attack

Authorities on Monday released 911 audiotapes of last week's chain saw attack in Arlington Heights, revealing a frantic scene as described by the suspect's estranged wife and her co-workers. The Daily Herald obtained audio from more than a dozen 911 calls through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Northwest Central Dispatch System, which handles 911 calls for the Arlington Heights police and fire departments.

