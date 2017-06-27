911 tapes reveal frantic scene of Arlington Heights chain saw attack
Authorities on Monday released 911 audiotapes of last week's chain saw attack in Arlington Heights, revealing a frantic scene as described by the suspect's estranged wife and her co-workers. The Daily Herald obtained audio from more than a dozen 911 calls through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Northwest Central Dispatch System, which handles 911 calls for the Arlington Heights police and fire departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|1 hr
|Rep Denny Hasturd
|3
|Kayla korves
|3 hr
|Some1thatknows
|6
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jun 21
|Delson
|95
|Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp...
|Jun 19
|Harry
|2
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC