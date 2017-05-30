$500K in jewelry stolen from artisan ...

$500K in jewelry stolen from artisan at Illinois arts show

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A search is on for $500,000 in jewelry stolen from a traveling artisan attending a suburban Chicago arts show. The Daily Herald cites police in St. Charles as saying the stolen jewelry included gold and silver, as well as rubies and emeralds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... 13 hr OllllllO 2
New recipe is SWEEPING the nation Thu if ya sell 1
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) Thu AlwaysRight 27
News Fingers point over continued Chicago population... Thu Toomey Butler 1
Barb Coley Thu Just wondering 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... May 31 NMaranto 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... May 31 NMaranto 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,482,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC