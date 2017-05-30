$500K in jewelry stolen from artisan at Illinois arts show
A search is on for $500,000 in jewelry stolen from a traveling artisan attending a suburban Chicago arts show. The Daily Herald cites police in St. Charles as saying the stolen jewelry included gold and silver, as well as rubies and emeralds.
