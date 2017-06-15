15 new homes changing character of Ar...

15 new homes changing character of Arlington Heights neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

As construction of 15 single-family homes on the former Henry estate site west of downtown Arlington Heights has begun, local homeowners such as 18-year resident Cindy Bieda are reminiscing about the loss of "the solitude of a single piece of property." "It was a beautiful property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 5 hr NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 6 hr NMar 1
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Wed Delson 95
News Durbin pushes HUD Secretary Carson for his supp... Jun 19 Harry 2
Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09) Jun 15 The town board me... 2
Kayla korves Jun 15 Someone who knows 5
Barb Coley Jun 15 Barb Coley 5
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC