Weekend picks: Satisfy your cravings at Chocolate Fest

Arlington Heights native and Broadway veteran Karen Mason performs at Davenport's Piano Bar in Chicago through Sunday, May 20. "Hero's Horse," a sculpture by Kevin and Jennifer Box, is featured in the outdoor exhibit "Origami in the Garden" at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle from Friday, May 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22. The Long Grove Chocolate Festival returns with a special scavenger hunt, music and lots of sweet snacks this weekend in downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. $5 daily admission; $10 three-day pass; kids ages 12 and under admitted free.

