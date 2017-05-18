Weekend picks: Satisfy your cravings ...

Weekend picks: Satisfy your cravings at Chocolate Fest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Arlington Heights native and Broadway veteran Karen Mason performs at Davenport's Piano Bar in Chicago through Sunday, May 20. "Hero's Horse," a sculpture by Kevin and Jennifer Box, is featured in the outdoor exhibit "Origami in the Garden" at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle from Friday, May 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22. The Long Grove Chocolate Festival returns with a special scavenger hunt, music and lots of sweet snacks this weekend in downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. $5 daily admission; $10 three-day pass; kids ages 12 and under admitted free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla korves Fri RB righteousness 3
Williams Electric (Dec '14) May 7 Wowzers 6
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) May 7 DeAngelis 24
News Northwest suburban police blotter May 3 krissocha 1
Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16) May 3 Kim 6
Car Jacking May 2 Captain Dunghorse 1
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY May 1 Edward Lembert 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC