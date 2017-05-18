Weekend picks: Lee DeWyze hits Evanst...

Weekend picks: Lee DeWyze hits Evanston's S.P.A.C.E.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

"American Idol" winner and Mount Prospect native Lee DeWyze performs at S.P.A.C.E. in Evanston on Thursday, May 18. Arlington Heights native and Broadway veteran Karen Mason performs at Davenport's Piano Bar in Chicago from Wednesday to Sunday, May 17 to 20. "Hero's Horse," a sculpture by Kevin and Jennifer Box, is featured in the outdoor exhibit "Origami in the Garden" at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle from Friday, May 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22. "American Idol" winner and Mount Prospect native Lee DeWyze performs songs from his new album, "Oil & Water," plus other hits on Thursday at S.P.A.C.E., 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$75.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Williams Electric (Dec '14) May 7 Wowzers 6
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) May 7 DeAngelis 24
News Northwest suburban police blotter May 3 krissocha 1
Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16) May 3 Kim 6
Car Jacking May 2 Captain Dunghorse 1
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY May 1 Edward Lembert 1
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC