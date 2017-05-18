Weekend picks: Lee DeWyze hits Evanston's S.P.A.C.E.

"American Idol" winner and Mount Prospect native Lee DeWyze performs at S.P.A.C.E. in Evanston on Thursday, May 18. Arlington Heights native and Broadway veteran Karen Mason performs at Davenport's Piano Bar in Chicago from Wednesday to Sunday, May 17 to 20. "Hero's Horse," a sculpture by Kevin and Jennifer Box, is featured in the outdoor exhibit "Origami in the Garden" at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle from Friday, May 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22. "American Idol" winner and Mount Prospect native Lee DeWyze performs songs from his new album, "Oil & Water," plus other hits on Thursday at S.P.A.C.E., 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$75.

