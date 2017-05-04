VTech Electronics North America donates learning toys to Marklund Day School in Bloomingdale
Joining students are: Angela Williams, instructional coach and professional crisis management trainer; Amanda Nordmeyer, paraprofessional; Robert O'Connell, manager of financial planning and analysis for VTech Electronics, and Paula Bodzioch, director of education for Marklund Day School. After learning about Marklund Day School, and its mission of providing a high-quality education for students with mild to complex disabilities, Robert O'Connell knew he wanted to make a difference.
