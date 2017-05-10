Volunteers start building house for Naperville veteranMore than two...

More than two dozen American flags provided a patriotic backdrop Thursday as Northwest suburban high school students, police, firefighters and other volunteers began building a house in Spring Grove for a military veteran and his family. Tony Chobanov of Naperville, an Army specialist who served tours of combat duty in Afghanistan and Iraq, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of volunteers constructing the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,000-square-foot home his family hopes to move into by May 20. Chobanov, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during his military service and received a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, said he and his wife, Abbey, were particularly struck by the flags surrounding the construction site.

