Volunteers start building house for N...

Volunteers start building house for Naperville veteranMore than two...

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

More than two dozen American flags provided a patriotic backdrop Thursday as Northwest suburban high school students, police, firefighters and other volunteers began building a house in Spring Grove for a military veteran and his family. Tony Chobanov of Naperville, an Army specialist who served tours of combat duty in Afghanistan and Iraq, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of volunteers constructing the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,000-square-foot home his family hopes to move into by May 20. Chobanov, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during his military service and received a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, said he and his wife, Abbey, were particularly struck by the flags surrounding the construction site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Williams Electric (Dec '14) May 7 Wowzers 6
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) May 7 DeAngelis 24
News Northwest suburban police blotter May 3 krissocha 1
Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16) May 3 Kim 6
Car Jacking May 2 Captain Dunghorse 1
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY May 1 Edward Lembert 1
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC