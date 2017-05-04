Vigil planned for Arlington Heights c...

Vigil planned for Arlington Heights college student

Tuesday

Students at the University of Iowa will gather tonight to memorialize a 19-year-old classmate from Arlington Heights who died at a fraternity event over the weekend. Kamil Jackowski, a freshman at the university, was found dead Sunday morning in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, where he was attending a Sigma Chi fraternity formal.

