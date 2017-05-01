Toryon Technologies sells Streamwood building
Entre Commercial Realty recently represented Toryon Technologies in its disposition of two buildings totaling 40,170 square feet on 2.8 acres of land at 350-380 Roma Jean Parkway in Streamwood. Torque Parts, a truck parts distribution company, purchased the buildings and will be relocating operations from Mount Prospect to the new buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|22 hr
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Williams Electric (Dec '14)
|Sun
|Nonunionman
|5
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Apr 26
|ghost
|92
|Kayla korves
|Apr 21
|Just wondering
|1
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Depooty
|268
|Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cindy17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC