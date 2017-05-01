Toryon Technologies sells Streamwood ...

Toryon Technologies sells Streamwood building

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Entre Commercial Realty recently represented Toryon Technologies in its disposition of two buildings totaling 40,170 square feet on 2.8 acres of land at 350-380 Roma Jean Parkway in Streamwood. Torque Parts, a truck parts distribution company, purchased the buildings and will be relocating operations from Mount Prospect to the new buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY 22 hr Edward Lembert 1
Williams Electric (Dec '14) Sun Nonunionman 5
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Apr 26 ghost 92
Kayla korves Apr 21 Just wondering 1
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Mar '17 Depooty 268
Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cindy17 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC