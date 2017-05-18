Testimony: Fingerprints from Arlingto...

Testimony: Fingerprints from Arlington Heights sex assault match suspect's

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

A fingerprint expert testified Wednesday that palm and fingerprints found at an apartment in an Arlington Heights assisted living and retirement facility match those of the Mount Prospect man charged with sexually assaulting the 97-year-old woman who lived there. Frank Mendez, 53, has been charged with sexually assaulting and striking the woman after he broke into her first floor apartment in the Church Creek facility on Aug. 20, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla korves 10 hr Khb 2
Williams Electric (Dec '14) May 7 Wowzers 6
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) May 7 DeAngelis 24
News Northwest suburban police blotter May 3 krissocha 1
Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16) May 3 Kim 6
Car Jacking May 2 Captain Dunghorse 1
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY May 1 Edward Lembert 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,207 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC