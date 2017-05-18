Testimony: Fingerprints from Arlington Heights sex assault match suspect's
A fingerprint expert testified Wednesday that palm and fingerprints found at an apartment in an Arlington Heights assisted living and retirement facility match those of the Mount Prospect man charged with sexually assaulting the 97-year-old woman who lived there. Frank Mendez, 53, has been charged with sexually assaulting and striking the woman after he broke into her first floor apartment in the Church Creek facility on Aug. 20, 2015.
