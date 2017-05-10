Temporary Arlington Heights police station opens Monday
The Arlington Heights Police Department will move into its temporary location Monday as construction starts on a new police station downtown. The temporary facility, at 1500 W. Shure Drive, is in an office complex south of Dundee Road and east of Route 53 on the north side of town.
