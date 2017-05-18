Suburban Chicago son charged in axe a...

Suburban Chicago son charged in axe attack on mom

Daily Herald

A suburban Chicago man accused of attacking his 80-year-old mom with an axe on the eve of Mother's Day has been charged with aggravated domestic battery of a senior. A statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office says a judge set bond for 57-year-old John Flick at $500,000 on Friday.

