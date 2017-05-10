Second-chance probation for Arlington Heights vandals
Stephen Hlavacek, 21, of Wheeling and Luis F. Landa Gutierrez, 19, of Prospect Heights were sentenced to two years of second-chance probation . They were also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service and make restitution, which police originally estimated at $11,000.
