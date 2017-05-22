Rolling Meadows man sentenced to 6 ye...

Rolling Meadows man sentenced to 6 years on weapons charge

A 21-year-old Rolling Meadows man on parole for recklessly discharging a firearm in 2015 pleaded guilty Monday to another weapons charge and was sentenced to six years in prison. Ivan Avila pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

