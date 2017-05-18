Register now for new Parents Day Out ...

Register now for new Parents Day Out program at St. Peter's

Children, ages 2-3, can enjoy weekly adventures and activities at Kidventure, a Parents Day Out program at St. Peter Lutheran School. Preschool 2s and 3s will be engaged in many summertime learning, recreational, social and faith-based activities at St. Peter Lutheran Church & School's new eight-week Parents Day Out program in Arlington Heights.

