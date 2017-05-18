Register now for new Parents Day Out program at St. Peter's
Children, ages 2-3, can enjoy weekly adventures and activities at Kidventure, a Parents Day Out program at St. Peter Lutheran School. Preschool 2s and 3s will be engaged in many summertime learning, recreational, social and faith-based activities at St. Peter Lutheran Church & School's new eight-week Parents Day Out program in Arlington Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla korves
|7 hr
|Khb
|2
|Williams Electric (Dec '14)
|May 7
|Wowzers
|6
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|May 7
|DeAngelis
|24
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Kim
|6
|Car Jacking
|May 2
|Captain Dunghorse
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC