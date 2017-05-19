Photo of the Day: 'Our passion for dance'
From left: Juliette Makara, a senior from Arlington Heights studying sports administration; Caroline Bush, a junior from Germantown, Tennessee, studying university studies and physical therapy; and Clair Bammann, a sophomore from Pontiac studying civil and environmental engineering, perform a piece titled "Helium" on Saturday during the Southern Illinois Dance Company's spring concert in Furr Auditorium. "We had a great group this semester," said Montana Taylor, president of the SIDC and a junior from Atlanta majoring in accounting and sports administration.
