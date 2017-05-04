Petition started to retire former UI student's high school football jersey
Petition started to retire former UI student's high school football jersey Podhajsky 05/07/17 A University of Iowa student found dead at a fraternity party may receive posthumous honors from his high school. Kamil Jackowski was a freshman at the UI and a graduate of John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Kim
|6
|Car Jacking
|May 2
|Captain Dunghorse
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Williams Electric (Dec '14)
|Apr 30
|Nonunionman
|5
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Apr 26
|ghost
|92
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC