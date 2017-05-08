Naperville North student writes about school's 'pressure culture'
Tessa Newman, a junior at Naperville North High School, wrote an online petition called "The Naperville North Pressure Culture Must Change" to call for the school, parents and students to work together to make more career options seem desirable and redefine a broader idea of success. Naperville North High School Principal Stephanie Posey says the school wants to be "on the forefront" of the increasing focus on mental health to help students handle the pressures they face.
