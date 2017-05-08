More al fresco dining approved in Arlington Heights
The village board last week approved license agreements with two more restaurants seeking permission for outdoor dining on the public sidewalk. Egg Harbor Cafe, 140 E. Wing St., plans to install six tables outside, screened from the street by planters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Williams Electric (Dec '14)
|21 hr
|Wowzers
|6
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|Sun
|DeAngelis
|24
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Kim
|6
|Car Jacking
|May 2
|Captain Dunghorse
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC