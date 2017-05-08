More al fresco dining approved in Arl...

More al fresco dining approved in Arlington Heights

Sunday

The village board last week approved license agreements with two more restaurants seeking permission for outdoor dining on the public sidewalk. Egg Harbor Cafe, 140 E. Wing St., plans to install six tables outside, screened from the street by planters.

