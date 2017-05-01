Missouri authorities probe Iowa stude...

Missouri authorities probe Iowa student's death at resort

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Authorities are investigating the weekend death of a University of Iowa freshman who was found unresponsive in a lakeside resort motel in in central Missouri's Camden County. The Camden County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 19-year-old Kamil Jackowski of Arlington Heights, Illinois, was found unconscious in the motel Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY 3 hr Edward Lembert 1
Williams Electric (Dec '14) 22 hr Nonunionman 5
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) Mar '17 Depooty 268
Should a student be rusticated for buying term ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Cindy17 1
Neo-Nazi Pedophile Steve Turpel in Arlington He... (Nov '10) Sep '16 Another Victim 44
News 15 things to do with the kids July 4-10 (Jul '16) Jul '16 bozo 1
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC