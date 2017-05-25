Mental exam set for man accused of shooting Amtrak conductor
A suburban Chicago judge has ordered a mental fitness evaluation for a Wisconsin man charged with shooting and seriously injuring an Amtrak conductor. The Daily Herald reports 79-year-old Edward Klein's public defender told the DuPage County judge Thursday that she has "bona fide doubt" of the West Allis man's mental fitness.
