Man fleeing police involved in Lake-Cook Road crash

A man fleeing Buffalo Grove police after a domestic disturbance Saturday morning was involved in a serious crash on Lake-Cook Road, just east of Route 53, that sent the man and two other people to the hospital. According to Buffalo Grove Police, witnesses heard gunshots and breaking glass around 10:20 a.m. coming from a house on Auburn Lane in Buffalo Grove.

