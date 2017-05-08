Man arrested after being found on roof of sorority house
Man arrested after being found on roof of sorority house Podhajsky 05/09/17 An Illinois man faces multiple charges after he was found on top of a sorority house, then fought with local residents. Police say they were called to the Pi Beta Phi house on East Washington Street about 9:30 Monday night after residents discovered 19-year-old Alexander Preissing on the roof.
