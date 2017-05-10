Landmark Buckingham Fountain turns 90

Despite it being a day more conducive for wiping running noses than worshiping running water, the start of summer has unofficially been kicked off in Chicago. The turning on of a Buckingham Fountain, long held as a sign of summer's return in Chicago, was conducted May 6. With a flip of a switch, Arlington Heights resident Marilyn Swanson started summer in the city no matter what the thermometer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.