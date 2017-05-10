Landmark Buckingham Fountain turns 90

Landmark Buckingham Fountain turns 90

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Legal Record

Despite it being a day more conducive for wiping running noses than worshiping running water, the start of summer has unofficially been kicked off in Chicago. The turning on of a Buckingham Fountain, long held as a sign of summer's return in Chicago, was conducted May 6. With a flip of a switch, Arlington Heights resident Marilyn Swanson started summer in the city no matter what the thermometer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Williams Electric (Dec '14) Sun Wowzers 6
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) May 7 DeAngelis 24
News Northwest suburban police blotter May 3 krissocha 1
Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16) May 3 Kim 6
Car Jacking May 2 Captain Dunghorse 1
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY May 1 Edward Lembert 1
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC