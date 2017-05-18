Guilty verdict in sexual assault of 9...

Guilty verdict in sexual assault of 97-year-old Arlington Heights woman

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A 97-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted in her Arlington Heights home nearly two years ago didn't live to testify against her attacker at his trial. But jurors heard her testimony, read aloud by a court reporter.

