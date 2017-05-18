Guilty verdict in sexual assault of 97-year-old Arlington Heights woman
A 97-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted in her Arlington Heights home nearly two years ago didn't live to testify against her attacker at his trial. But jurors heard her testimony, read aloud by a court reporter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla korves
|4 hr
|RB righteousness
|3
|Williams Electric (Dec '14)
|May 7
|Wowzers
|6
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|May 7
|DeAngelis
|24
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Kim
|6
|Car Jacking
|May 2
|Captain Dunghorse
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC