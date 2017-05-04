Got an act? Suburban Chicago's Got Ta...

Got an act? Suburban Chicago's Got Talent wants you

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Herald

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is back for its sixth year, with registration opening Friday for performers to join in the summerlong competition. Seventy private audition slots are available for the talent contest, which is co-sponsored for 2017 by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg, the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, Salon Lorrene, Zeigler Automotive Group and Amita Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Heights Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10) 5 hr DeAngelis 24
News Northwest suburban police blotter May 3 krissocha 1
Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16) May 3 Kim 6
Car Jacking May 2 Captain Dunghorse 1
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY May 1 Edward Lembert 1
Williams Electric (Dec '14) Apr 30 Nonunionman 5
News Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08) Apr 28 M Robinson 209
See all Arlington Heights Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Heights Forum Now

Arlington Heights Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Heights Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington Heights...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,844,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC