First responders have solution for new obstacle on I-90
A new paramedic response agreement between four towns for handling accidents on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway through Schaumburg is successfully overcoming the obstacle to emergency vehicles created by a concrete barrier built as part of the recent improvements, Schaumburg Fire Chief David Schumann said. That barrier -- dubbed the "chute" by local firefighters -- divides the local and express lanes of westbound I-90 for about a mile or so from Route 53 to just west of Meacham Road.
