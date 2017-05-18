'Fill the Boot' raises money in Arlington Heights
The annual Fill the Boot fundraising drive took place at major intersections throughout town and outside the Vail Street Market Jewel store. Later, a benefit was held at Ditka's Trackside with country band Dixie Crush, a live and silent auction, raffles, drinks and appetizers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla korves
|Fri
|RB righteousness
|3
|Williams Electric (Dec '14)
|May 7
|Wowzers
|6
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|May 7
|DeAngelis
|24
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Kim
|6
|Car Jacking
|May 2
|Captain Dunghorse
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC