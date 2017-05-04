Feder: 'Good Day Arlington' debuts this weekend from Arlington Park
Feder: Arlington International Racecourse returns to Comcast SportsNet Chicago with the debut of "Good Day Arlington" this weekend. Hosted by former Chicago sportscaster Howard Sudberry and racing analyst Alyssa Ali, the 12-week summer series will air at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Williams Electric (Dec '14)
|29 min
|Wowzers
|6
|How did convicted mob bookie get liquor license... (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|DeAngelis
|24
|Northwest suburban police blotter
|May 3
|krissocha
|1
|Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Kim
|6
|Car Jacking
|May 2
|Captain Dunghorse
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|May 1
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
