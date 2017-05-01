Elk Grove man charged with beating, k...

Elk Grove man charged with beating, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

A 32-year-old Elk Grove Village man will appear before a Cook County judge later today facing allegations he beat and abducted his former girlfriend Monday as she left her workplace in Arlington Heights. Justin D. Lueck, of the 400 block of Eagle Drive, is charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint and domestic battery stemming from an investigation police say they launched when the woman called 911 after escaping his vehicle in Rolling Meadows.

