Elk Grove man charged with beating, kidnapping ex-girlfriend
A 32-year-old Elk Grove Village man will appear before a Cook County judge later today facing allegations he beat and abducted his former girlfriend Monday as she left her workplace in Arlington Heights. Justin D. Lueck, of the 400 block of Eagle Drive, is charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint and domestic battery stemming from an investigation police say they launched when the woman called 911 after escaping his vehicle in Rolling Meadows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Arlington Heights Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hottest women in Fairfield? (Oct '16)
|7 hr
|Kim
|6
|Car Jacking
|21 hr
|Captain Dunghorse
|1
|Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY
|Mon
|Edward Lembert
|1
|Williams Electric (Dec '14)
|Apr 30
|Nonunionman
|5
|Kennedy Homes lays off staff (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|M Robinson
|209
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Apr 26
|ghost
|92
|Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Depooty
|268
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Heights Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC