Drones Helping Suburban Chicago Accident Investigators
The Daily Herald reports that the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is using camera-carrying drones to help view accident scenes, take measurements and reconstruct what happened. Drones can sometimes see evidence better from the air than investigators can on the ground.
