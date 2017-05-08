Drones Helping Suburban Chicago Accid...

Drones Helping Suburban Chicago Accident Investigators

The Daily Herald reports that the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is using camera-carrying drones to help view accident scenes, take measurements and reconstruct what happened. Drones can sometimes see evidence better from the air than investigators can on the ground.

