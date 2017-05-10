Des Plaines likely to opt out of Cook County minimum wage hike

Des Plaines 8th Ward Alderman Mike Charewicz says he's inclined to opt out of Cook County's minimum wage hike that begins July 1. While leaders in many of the Northwest suburbs' largest communities already have opted out of Cook County ordinances hiking the minimum wage and requiring sick days for workers, Des Plaines city officials are waiting until just before the measures go into effect July 1 to decide. The city council is expected to vote in June whether to opt out of the rules, which will see the minimum wage increase to $10 an hour on July 1 and require business owners to give employees five days of sick-leave a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.